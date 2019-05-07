Karabakh Lieutenant-General visits border

Director of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan visited today the military positions of one of the military units of the Defense Army stationed in the northern direction and congratulated the military servicemen and commanders on the three celebrations of May, including the Great Victory in World War II, the formation of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh and the Liberation of Shushi, as well as toured the military bases, was introduced to military service and the living conditions and answered the soldiers’ and commanders’ questions of concern.
Levon Mnatsakanyan expressed gratitude to the military servicemen for defending the borders of the republic and assured that the frontline and the soldiers will always be in the focus of the country’s authorities and all Armenians around the world.