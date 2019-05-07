Armenian ambassador to Qatar presents Letters of Credence to Emir

On May 5, Armenia’s Ambassador to Qatar Gegham Gharibjanyan presented his Letters of Credence to Emir Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani of the State of Qatar.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, greeting the Armenian ambassador, the Emir of Qatar expressed his satisfaction with the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Doha and assured that Qatar will also touch upon the establishment of its embassy in Yerevan as well. The Emir of Qatar congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success as a resident ambassador.
Ambassador Gharibjanyan thanked the Emir and assured that he will continue to put in all of his efforts for further deepening of the Armenia-Qatar relations and expansion of the cooperation agenda.
On May 4, Ambassador of Armenia to the State of Qatar Gegham Gharibjanyan presented the copies of his Letters of Credence to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Sultan Bin Saad Al-Muraikh.
The State Minister wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic mission and expressed full support to the close cooperation between the two friendly countries in all sectors and the promotion of bilateral ties.