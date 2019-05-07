Iran’s general: US 'unable, unwilling' to wage war on Iran

The United States is “unable” and “unwilling” to wage a war against Iran and is drawing the Middle East region into a crisis, said Mehr reported quoting Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan said in an interview with Alarabiya.
According to him, the US administration still lacks rationality to prevent extremist actions, such as waging war against Iran.
“As Trump was quoted as saying that if he were to listen to whatever Bolton said, the US would have been fighting different wars in several places in the world right now,” he added. “Americans are unwilling and unable to carry out military action against us ... and their unwillingness stems from their inability to drag the region into tension or wage military action against Iran.”