Armenian minister meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary David Meale
Armenian minister meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary David Meale
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Armenia’s Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan received the delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary David Meale.

As reported the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, talking about the Armenian government’s priorities for the country’s economic development and advancement, the minister set aside the high technology sector and emphasized the fact that the government is particularly focused on the development of this sector.

Expressing gratitude for a thorough presentation, David Meale stated that the US is interested in the development of technology in Armenia and is willing to collaborate.

The opportunities for partnership, the working mechanisms and joint approaches in several directions were discussed during the meeting.

The parties also touched upon the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) to be held in Armenia in October, and the minister highlighted the importance of the high-level participation of US companies.
