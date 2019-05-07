News
Karabakh MOD: Exchange of fire increased on border with Azerbaijan
Karabakh MOD: Exchange of fire increased on border with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The situation at the border with Azerbaijan is assessed as relatively stable. Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan on Tuesday stated this during his talk with students at Artsakh State University, Artsakhpress reported.

Also, he stressed that the Defense Army is ready for any provocation by the adversary.

“The last reality still is that we have had an incident of a soldier’s injury by the adversary. At present, [his] health state is stable; there is stability in [the health condition of] the military serviceman,” Abrahamyan added. “Analyzing the situation in recent months, it should be noted that the exchange of fire has increased on the border.

“[But] Azerbaijan is disseminating false information that, supposedly, the Armenian side fired on [Azerbaijani] border villages, and the children who were playing at the courtyard of the buildings of border villages have become afraid of our shots. The information was refuted by us.

“We have also announced that all encroachments [by Azerbaijan] will be stopped promptly and appropriately.”

As per the Artsakh Defense Minister, all the work that has been done along the frontline enables to fully assess the nature of the entire actions by the adversary.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
