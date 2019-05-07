Armenia’s Prosecutor General responds to Artsakh presidents

YEREVAN. – Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has received a statement of incumbent Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and former president Arkadiy Ghukasyan who asked to commute the decision to remand Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan in custody.
Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan gave certain explanations in relation with the statement published by numerous media outlets.
He recalled that, according to the Criminal Code, the decision to remand in custody could be changed by a body which is carrying out criminal proceedings. The case has been sent to the Yerevan court, and the Prosecutor’s Office is not involved.
“Therefore, considering the president’s statement which is addressed to the Prosecutor General is beyond the power of Prosecutor’s Office,” Davtyan said.