Armenia PM visits Public Radio of Armenia on occasion of Radio Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited today the Public Radio of Armenia on the occasion of Radio Day.
First, the Prime Minister participated in the construction works for renovation of the door that was broken during the events that took place on April 14, 2018. Afterwards, Pashinyan conveyed his congratulatory message live on Public Radio and particularly stated the following:
“Allow me to congratulate all the employees of the Public Radio of Armenia and radio listeners on Radio Day and all radio station employees of Armenia because there are many radio stations in Armenia today. I wish you all success and hope radio stations will maintain their positions or, better yet, strengthen their positions in the new situation.
I would like to say that I have always listened to the Public Radio when I was a Member of Parliament, and I hope the Public Radio continues the best traditions and truly becomes a media outlet that is in conformity with the new conditions of public and political life, that is, democracy, freedom of speech and press freedom.
Once again, I congratulate you all and am very glad that I am visiting the Public Radio of Armenia in such conditions after the events of April 14, 2018. We are in the same studio that I had barged into last year. Of course, I apologized several times, but now I would like to apologize once again to all those employees whom I caused any inconvenience that day. I hope we all state the fact that it was a political action.”