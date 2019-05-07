News
Bright Armenia faction secretary on Artsakh's return to negotiating table
Bright Armenia faction secretary on Artsakh's return to negotiating table
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We want to return Artsakh to the negotiating table, but our state apparatus isn’t doing anything in that direction. This is what secretary of the Bright Armenia faction Gevorg Gorgisyan said during the “Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance” forum taking place in Artsakh.

In his speech, Gorgisyan particularly stated the following:

“Today we want to adopt another declaration, but it is abstract. We haven’t stated the goal that the Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance has to serve. There are no specific tools for us to show the world that this is necessary. There are provisions stated in the declaration, but not much has been done. I’m not sure if an alliance is the right format in this stage or not, but this is a great discussion.

Yes, there are objectives, but we shouldn’t simply state them in a declaration. I call on everyone to get to work. Armenia can’t exist without Artsakh, and we all need to realize this. However, the country’s political leadership must realize this first. Citizens don’t understand what Artsakh is and what the Artsakh issue is all about. We all need to work together.”
Հայերեն
