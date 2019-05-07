NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 7.05.2019

Incumbent and former presidents of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Bako Shaakyan and Arkadiy Gukasyan have sent a letter to Armenia's Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan asking to commute the decision on remanding Armenia’s ex-president Robert Kocharyan in custody.

In their letter, Sahakyan and Ghukasyan recalled that May 9 marks the victory in the Great Patriotic War, Liberation of Shushi and the Day of Karabakh Defense Army, which traditionally brings together all former heads of Karabakh.

They hope all three leaders of Karabakh, including former president Kocharyan, will be present during the events. Sahakyan and Ghukasyan said they are ready to provide guarantees in connection with his release during the entire period of the trial.

The Armenian lawmakers held the second-reading debates on the package of bills on making amendments and addenda to the law on the structure and activities of the government.

According to the package, the number of ministries has to be reduced from the current 17 down to 12.

Pashinyan’s “My Step” Alliance said they would vote for this legislative initiative proposed by the government.”

As before, the Bright Armenia Party (BAP) is categorically against the new version of the government-proposed structure. The inability of bringing the country’s power structures under parliamentary oversight has neutralized all previous excuses by the ruling alliance, said Ani Samsonyan, MP from Bright Armenia faction.

Prosperous Armenia is also against the bill.

The Armenia-US strategic dialogue meeting was held Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The Armenian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Grigor Hovhannisyan, and the US delegation—by George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the US Department of State.

The armed terrorists dropped missiles on the Eskuran village of Kessab, Syria, and in other areas on Monday, Kantsasar Armenian newspaper writes.

Kantsasar reports that three missiles were dropped in the area, and two Kessab-Armenians were injured and immediately transferred to the hospital in Latakia.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Artsakh on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the liberation of Shushi, his office reported.

Pashinyan will participate in the festivities in Artsakh.

Ex-president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will also leave for Artsakh, office of his Republican Party of Armenia said in a statement. However, Sargsyan’s participation in the festivities hasn’t been announced yet.