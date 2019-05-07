Armenia PM receives outgoing Korean ambassador

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Armenia Woo Yoon-keun.
The Prime Minister highly appreciated the ambassador’s active and effective activities in Armenia, attached importance to the ongoing development of Korean-Armenian relations and the organizing of high-level reciprocal visits and asked the ambassador to transmit the invitation to the President of the Republic of Korea to Armenia.
The ambassador expressed gratitude for the close cooperation and added that his country’s government also attaches importance to the enhancement of partnership with Armenia. He also stated that the cooperation between the two countries in the tourism and humanitarian sectors has been actively growing over the past couple of years.
Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that Armenia has entered a new and major stage and that the government’s aim is to make an economic revolution in the country. The head of government also considered Korea’s experience in economic development interesting and voiced hope for cooperation in this direction as well.