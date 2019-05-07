Iranian FM on war with US

Iran doesn’t want a war with Washington, but it will defend itself, if the US organizes armed clashes with Iran. This is what Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jafar Zarif told RIA Novosti.
“Apparently, those who launched the US-Iraq war in 2003 are aspiring to unleash another war, and this time against Iran. This will mean that they are committing suicide. Some officials of the Trump administration aspire to unleash a similar war, but it will be similar to suicide for them,” Zarif said.
“Iran has never wanted a war with any country, but we will defend our national interests and our country, if the US clashes with Iran,” Iran’s minister added in response to a question about a potential war between Iran and the US.