Armenia examining Azerbaijan's purchase of Polonez system from Belarus
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia is examining the information about Azerbaijan’s alleged purchase of the Polonez Multiiple Launch Rocket System from Belarus. This is what Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Grigor Hovhannisyan declared during a briefing, in response to the question on Yerevan’s assessment of the actions of Minsk.

The deputy minister stated that he has been holding talks all day long and doesn’t have complete information at this moment. “If what you said is confirmed, Armenia’s response will be negative and unfriendly. This refers to not only Belarus, but also all countries that are helping create the Polonez Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems,” Grigor Hovhannisyan said.
