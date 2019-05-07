Attachment to remain imposed on property of third Armenian president's brother

A while ago, Judge of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan Vache Margaryan rejected the appeal that the attorney of Levon Sargsyan, brother of Serzh Sargsyan, had filed against the investigator’s decision on imposing an attachment on Levon Sargsyan’s property. Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the judge announced the decision through a closed-door judicial procedure. On April 29, the court had decided to uphold the motion of prosecutor Ara Mnatsakanyan and examine the appeal behind closed doors.
Levon Sargsyan is charged with illicit enrichment and concealment of property subject to declaration, and within the scope of this case, attachment has been imposed on his property upon the decision of the investigator. The criminal case was instituted by the Investigative Department of the State Revenue Committee and transmitted to the proceedings of the Special Investigation Service. Sargsyan’s son and daughter are also defendants within the scope of this case.