State Department official, Armenia PM discuss security issues
State Department official, Armenia PM discuss security issues
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.—The United States are interested to see prosperous Armenia which lives in peace with its neighbors, Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent said during a briefing in Yerevan.

Speaking about today’s meeting of Armenia-U.S. strategic dialogue, Kent said it was held in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. The American side confirmed its readiness to work with Armenia, he added.

Asked whether military cooperation was discussed during the meeting, State Department official said this is the second meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, and they had an efficient discussion.

The sides spoke about development of Armenia, security issues, Nagorno-Karabakh. All issues on the agenda were discussed, he assured.

Referring to the provision of the document signed at the meeting, including the study of English in Armenia’s provinces, George Kent noted that the American side intends to promote the study of the language throughout the republic. The team, led by the U.S. ambassador, will continue to work in this direction, he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
