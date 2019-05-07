"Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance" forum is over, organizing committee elected

The “Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance” forum, organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party, drew to an end at the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).
The speeches and discussions were followed by the election of an organizing committee that consists of 15 members and will incorporate the proposals of the forum’s participants in the declaration after consideration.
The forum gathered representatives of political parties, public figures and analysts of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as members of the factions of the My Step, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions of the Parliament of Armenia.
The holding of the forum heralded the launch of the signing of an agreement on comprehensive partnership between the two Armenian states. The participants will adopt a declaration, and the organizing committee will organize a pan-Armenian petition in defense of the Armenia-Artsakh strategic alliance.