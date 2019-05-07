News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
"Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance" forum is over, organizing committee elected
"Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance" forum is over, organizing committee elected
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The “Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance” forum, organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party, drew to an end at the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

The speeches and discussions were followed by the election of an organizing committee that consists of 15 members and will incorporate the proposals of the forum’s participants in the declaration after consideration.

The forum gathered representatives of political parties, public figures and analysts of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as members of the factions of the My Step, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions of the Parliament of Armenia.

The holding of the forum heralded the launch of the signing of an agreement on comprehensive partnership between the two Armenian states. The participants will adopt a declaration, and the organizing committee will organize a pan-Armenian petition in defense of the Armenia-Artsakh strategic alliance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh Defense Army commander addresses operative-tactical situation on border
That same day, according to tradition, the army commander and the...
 Karabakh Lieutenant-General visits border
Levon Mnatsakanyan expressed gratitude to the military servicemen for defending the...
 Artsakh president receives CBA chairman
After a tête-à-tête meeting the consultation was held in an enlarged format...
 Artsakh President signs law on pardon
President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan has signed a number of laws...
 Artsakh parliament considers amendments to state budget during special session
Upon approval of the draft decision, Minister of Finance Artur Harutyunyan presented the bill of...
 Composer Tigran Mansurian awarded by Artsakh president
A range of issues related to culture in the republic were discussed at the meeting...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos