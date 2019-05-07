State Department: We work with Armenia, Azerbaijan to find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict

The US expectations on security issues in the South Caucasus region are associated with the safe, peaceful coexistence of all states in the region, Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent said during a briefing in Yerevan.

According to him, proceeding from this, the US State Department is working with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group with Armenia and Azerbaijan to find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

We, as members of the OSCE, the US, the countries of the South Caucasus and Russia, have agreed on the principles of exclusion of force and the threat of its use, territorial integrity and the right of peoples to self-determination, he said adding, that speaking of security issues, it is impossible to bypass countries in the south - Iran and Syria.

According to him, during the discussions, security issues were considered not only in the Caucasus region, but more widely, including countries whose efforts are not aimed at peace.

As reported earlier, in Baku George Kent confirmed the US readiness to accept the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.