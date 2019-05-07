News
Russian State Duma speaker to meet with Armenian Parliament speaker
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Spekar of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodyn will meet with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the margins of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, which will be held May 19-20 in Bishkek.

This meeting will be the first since the election of Ararat Mirzoyan as head of the parliament on the results of the elections in December 2018.

A meeting of the Council of the PA CSTO is scheduled for May 20. Among the issues on the agenda is the situation developing in the regions adjacent to the CSTO area of responsibility.
