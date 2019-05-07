News
Armenia Defense Minister, India Ambassador agree on military-technical cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan received on Tuesday Indian Ambassador to Armenia Yogeshwar Sangwan, Armenian MOD’s press service reported.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to bilateral cooperation between Armenia and India in the field of defense were discussed.

An agreement was reached on the development of cooperation in the field of military education, training, peacemaking, military medicine and military-technical sphere.

During the meeting other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.
