Armenia Defense Minister: We're in a transitional period

It was inadmissible. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan declared during an Armenian TV show, touching upon the incident that took place in April-May 2018 when soldiers of the peacekeeping battalion left the military unit and participated in the protests and demonstrations.
When asked why those soldiers weren’t held liable and why the commander of the military unit was appointed to a higher position, the minister said the following: “We are in a transitional period.”
The minister didn’t rule out the fact that the incident at the military unit in Meghri is also linked to that and stated that measures are being taken to rule out such phenomena in the future.