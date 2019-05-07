Several Armenian military police officers receive departmental medals

On May 7, the Military Police of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia hosted a consultation during which the results of the work done by military police officers were summed up, reports the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
Among the speakers were the deputy chief of Military Police, the chief of staff and heads of departments. Chief of the Military Police, Colonel Artur Baghdasaryan gave assignments to solve the current issues and implement the upcoming programs.
At the end of the consultation, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the formation of the Military Police, several military servicemen received certificates, departmental medals and subsequent military ranks.