Armenia President receives delegates of Yerkrapah Volunteer Land Defenders Union

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today the delegation of the board of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders led by board chairman Sasun Mikayelyan, reports the news service of the Staff of the President of Armenia.
Congratulating them on the upcoming Day of Volunteer Land Defenders, the head of state mentioned that volunteer land defenders have made great contributions to the liberation of Artsakh and the restoration of its sovereignty, as well as to the functioning of the independent state and the ensuring of security.
“You are the defenders of the homeland and the symbol of the nation and homeland defense. Your mission is to defend Armenia and Artsakh and our nation, for that matter,” Sarkissian said.
Chairman of the Union’s board, deputy of the National Assembly Sasun Mikayelyan expressed gratitude to the head of state for the reception and stated that the volunteer land defenders are always ready to take part in homeland defense. He also introduced the board’s members and touched upon the Union’s problems and future actions.
The Armenian president congratulated them on the Liberation of Shushi, the Victory over Fascism and the formation of the Defense Army of Artsakh and the Day of Volunteer Land Defenders and wished them good health and family happiness.