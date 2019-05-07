News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
US, Armenian governments confirm readiness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation
US, Armenian governments confirm readiness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

At the first meeting of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue, the governments of the US and Armenia reaffirmed their readiness to continue further strengthening bilateral relations, Armenian MFA’s press service reported.

According to the source, the American delegation was received by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. The meeting was also attended by the Armenian Ambassador to the US, Varuzhan Nersesyan. The US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent. The delegation also included US Ambassador Lynne Tracy and senior officials from the US Agency for International Development, the US Department of Commerce and several offices of the US State Department.

In the course of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue, delegates discussed cooperation in the area of strategic reforms and the promotion of common democratic values. During the discussions, issues of global and regional security and cooperation in law enforcement were also touched upon.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
State Department official, Armenia PM discuss security issues
Meeting of US-Armenia strategic dialogue was held in Yerevan…
 George Kent says he has nothing to say on American arms supplies to Armenia
George Kent was asked to comment on the matter…
 State Department official gives no reply to question about possible Trump-Pashinyan meeting
He was asked about the lack of progress in Armenia-US relations…
 Armenian minister meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary David Meale
The parties also touched upon the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) to be held in Armenia...
 Armenia-US strategic dialogue meeting kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM irritates Americans
They are going to counter him by making a unique “chess knight’s move”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos