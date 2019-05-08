Armenian army general: Azerbaijan is only threatening to unleash war

Armenia and Artsakh have a strategic alliance, and that alliance needs to be strengthened. This is what hero of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan told journalists today.
“We Armenians won the war, but we lost in the diplomatic battle. We shouldn’t care about the enemy. We have so many problems that we should care about. We have to take steps that will help us become strong,” he stated.
Ter-Tadevosyan believes Azerbaijan’s leadership doesn’t want war and is only threatening to unleash a war. He doesn’t accept the statement about preparing the peoples for peace because “the Turks’ main goal is to annihilate the Armenians”.
Talking about the offensive tactics and the defense minister’s “new war, new territories” formula, Ter-Tadevosyan said the defense minister is right, but the head of state was supposed to make that statement.
Touching upon Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that the people of Artsakh have to determine the resolution of the issue, Ter-Tadevosyan said the following: “The people want peace. It’s just that we don’t have good neighbors.”
As far as the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan is concerned, Ter-Tadevosyan stated that there have been agreements that Azerbaijan continues to breach.