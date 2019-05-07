Armenian FM meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today US Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent, who is in Armenia to participate in the Armenia-US strategic dialogue meeting along with the high-ranking officials of the USAID, the US Department of Trade and several offices of the US Department of State, reports the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Greeting the guest, Minister Mnatsakanyan stated that Armenia-US ties are on strong foundations and that Armenia is committed to take actions for further reinforcement of the bilateral agenda.

The parties emphasized the Armenia-US strategic dialogue and the regular meetings and reciprocal visits in different formats. Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the interior political developments that took place in Armenia and the reforms that are being implemented by the legitimate government.

In this regard, Armenia’s foreign minister attached importance to the continuity of cooperation with international partners for the promotion of democratic reforms and reinforcement of the achievements in Armenia.

The parties also exchanged views on several pressing regional and international issues. Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs presented Armenia’s approaches to and fundamental position on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.