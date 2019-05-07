News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 08
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Armenian FM meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary
Armenian FM meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today US Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent, who is in Armenia to participate in the Armenia-US strategic dialogue meeting along with the high-ranking officials of the USAID, the US Department of Trade and several offices of the US Department of State, reports the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Greeting the guest, Minister Mnatsakanyan stated that Armenia-US ties are on strong foundations and that Armenia is committed to take actions for further reinforcement of the bilateral agenda.

The parties emphasized the Armenia-US strategic dialogue and the regular meetings and reciprocal visits in different formats. Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the interior political developments that took place in Armenia and the reforms that are being implemented by the legitimate government.

In this regard, Armenia’s foreign minister attached importance to the continuity of cooperation with international partners for the promotion of democratic reforms and reinforcement of the achievements in Armenia.

The parties also exchanged views on several pressing regional and international issues. Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs presented Armenia’s approaches to and fundamental position on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
US, Armenian governments confirm readiness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation
At the first meeting of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue…
 State Department official, Armenia PM discuss security issues
Meeting of US-Armenia strategic dialogue was held in Yerevan…
 George Kent says he has nothing to say on American arms supplies to Armenia
George Kent was asked to comment on the matter…
 State Department official gives no reply to question about possible Trump-Pashinyan meeting
He was asked about the lack of progress in Armenia-US relations…
 Armenian minister meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary David Meale
The parties also touched upon the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) to be held in Armenia...
 Armenia-US strategic dialogue meeting kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos