Pentagon states about military threat from Iran

The Pentagon has stated possible threat from Iran against the US military in the Middle East, Reuters reported.
US acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Monday he had approved sending a carrier strike group and bombers to the Middle East because of indications of a “credible threat by Iranian regime forces.”
Other US officials told Reuters there were “multiple, credible threats” against US forces on land, including in Iraq, by Iran and proxy forces and at sea.
The United States on Monday reported sending an aircraft carrier and bomber planes to contain Iran to the Middle East. Today, a representative of the Central Command clarified that the B-52 bombers were sent to the region to protect American military forces and interests in the region, as well as to repel any type of aggression.
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is now at the disposal of the US European Command, but the Pentagon will accelerate its sending to the Middle East.
A spokesperson for the Defense Department confirmed this information to the Voice of America correspondent.
Rhe US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the US is still receiving data on Tehran’s actions, which indicate a possible escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
The strike group, which will soon be at the disposal of the Central Command, in addition to the aircraft carrier includes fighters, helicopters, destroyers and more than 6 thousand troops. The group left the Virginia naval base in early April.