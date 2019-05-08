US lifts sanctions on Venezuelan ex-intelligence chief who broke ranks

The United States will lift sanctions on Venezuela’s dismissed intelligence chief, Manuel Christopher Figuera, after he supported opposition leader Juan Guaidó, BBC reported.
"We hope the action that our nation is taking today will encourage others to follow the example of General Cristopher Figuera and members of the military who have also stepped forward," the US Vice President Mike Pence said at the State Department.
He also noted that in June the USNS Comfort ship will return to the region, which will be used in a five-month humanitarian mission.
Earlier, the Supreme Court of Venezuela ordered to bring to justice several members of parliament who supported the uprising. Pence said that the US can impose sanctions on judges if they use the court as “a political tool for a regime that usurps democracy, indicts political prisoners, and promotes authoritarianism.”