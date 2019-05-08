Person found hanged in Yerevan

A person was found hanged in Tuesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At 7:53pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the resident of an apartment in Yerevan was not answering to the knocks on the door and to the telephone calls, and therefore rescuers were needed to open the door.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene opened the door of this apartment, and they found the hanged body of this person—who was born in 1972—on the balcony.