Theresa May to stay until autumn

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to remain at her post until the autumn, when the annual party congress of the ruling Conservative Party will take place, The Times reported.

According to the source, the premiere office in Downing Street made it clear that she was developing a plan for a new deadline for breaking the impasse around Brexit, according to which May can expect to retain the post of prime minister for an additional four months compared to the conditions that head of the 1922 Committee of the Conservative Party Graeme Brady stated to her the day before. These conditions were that May should accelerate her departure from office and announce her resignation before the Commons summer recess, which is expected in the third or fourth week of July.

“However, Downing Street indicated that it was working to a new deadline for solving the Brexit impasse that would mean her remaining in office for up to four more months,” the source noted.

Since she does not make his post vacant by mid-July, conservative deputies will not have time to weed out all the candidates for the post of new Tory leader before the summer dissolution of parliament. The calculation of opponents of May was based on the fact that before the parliamentary recess, parliamentarians will be able to select two candidates for leadership, whose candidatures will be offered to choose from already ordinary voters in the country who are members of Tories. The voting results were expected to be announced at the conservative congress, which is to be held in Manchester from September 29 to October 2. However, the implementation of this schedule is now compromised.

Responding on the eve of a request to comment on the rumors that May may resign soon, the representative of the head of government replied that he did not know that the premier’s intention to leave the post only after the completion of the first part of the Brexit process could undergo some changes. This part means the implementation of the formal withdrawal of the country from the community before the transition period.