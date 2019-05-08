China is not afraid of trade war with US

China is confident that it will overcome the difficulties that may be caused by the new steps of the US administration to raise duties on Chinese exports, Reuters reported quoting People’s daily.
“China has complete confidence to face all possible difficulties and challenges in the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation process, which is why China has always been able to maintain its composure,” said the commentary in the official paper of the Communist Party.
In a separate commentary, the official Xinhua news agency called the U.S. approach “regrettable” and said consultation was the “correct way” to solve trade issues.
“Regarding the China-U.S. trade war, China has always been reluctant to fight, but is not afraid to fight, and will fight when necessary,” Xinhua said.