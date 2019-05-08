Kazakhstan CEC registers 7 presidential candidates for upcoming elections

The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan on Wednesday announced the results of the registration of presidential candidates in the June 9 elections, said the deputy chair of the CEC Konstantin Petrov following a meeting of the committee, Tengrinews reported.
According to him, the CEC completed the registration of presidential candidates ahead of schedule.
"The CEC registered seven candidates for the presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the deputy chair of the CEC informed.
The first candidate was the current president, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev.
According to the CEC, 313,653 signatures were collected from 17 regions of Kazakhstan in support to Tokayev. On the morning of 3 May, the Central Election Commission issued a certificate of the presidential candidate to the first deputy chairman of the party Nur Otan Maulen Ashimbayev.
On the same day, candidate Sadibek Tugel, who is standing for the public association Uly dala Kyrandary (Eagles of the Great Steppe), also received an official certificate of the presidential candidate. On 4 May, the CEC registered the third candidate for the post of head of Kazakhstan to Amangeldy Taspihov from the Trade Union Federations.
On the same day, a member of the Ak Zhol (Shining Path) Democratic Party, Danya Yespayeva – the first woman in the history of Kazakhstan, received a certificate of a candidate for the presidency. On 6 May, the CEC registered three more candidates. They are the representative of the party Auyl (Village) Toleutai Rakhimbekov, the candidate from the Communist People’s Party of Kazakhstan Zhambyl Akhmetbekov and the candidate from the movement Ұlt tagdyry (Destiny of the Nation) Amirzhan Kosanov.