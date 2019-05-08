Suicide recorded in Armenia

Another suicide case has been registered in Armenia, Armenian Police reported.

According to the source, a man had committed suicide in the village of Kakhsi, Armenia’s Kotayk province.

It was found out that in the morning of the same day the spouse of the deceased was looking for her husband for a long time since the morning. After a while she found his hanged body.

The men who committed suicide had children and grandchildren. The sons of the deceased work abroad. The investigation has been launched.