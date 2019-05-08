Woman found hanged in Yerevan apartment was parliament employee

A suicide occurred Tuesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 8pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the resident of building in Yerevan was not answering to the doorbell and the telephone calls.

According to shamshyan.com, the rescuers who arrived at the scene opened the door of the apartment, and they found the dead body of its 46-year-old female resident hanged with sheets from an iron rod that was placed on top of the kitchen balcony door.

A report is being prepared on this incident.

As per the source, this woman was a senior specialist at the letters’ department of the National Assembly.