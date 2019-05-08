Mike Pompeo intends to warn Theresa May on Iran and Huawei

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo intends to warn UK PM Theresa May amid plans to attract Chinese technology giant Huawei to create a 5G network, BBC reported.
Washington is calling on Allies to prevent Huawei from participating in sensitive infrastructure programs, citing concerns that the company may give Chinese authorities the opportunity to spy on the West.
May reportedly gave the green light to a company claiming to work on the non-core aspects of the high-tech 5G network, rejecting these concerns.
Pompeo warned earlier this year that the US will not cooperate with countries that use Huawei systems.
During the London talks, Pompeo is also expected to increase pressure on the UK to isolate Iran.