French Armed Forces Minister stands to preserve Iran’s nuclear deal

Paris is in favor of preserving the nuclear deal with Tehran, the Minister of the French Armed Forces Florence Parly told BFM channel.

"Today nothing would be worse than Iran, itself, leaving this agreement," Reuters reported quoting the miinster.

According to her, in case of non-compliance by Tehran of its obligations under deal, the issue of sanctions may be raised.

"This is probably one of the things that will be examined. There are no sanctions today from Europe because Iran has so far always respected the commitments it has taken," she said. "If these commitments were not respected, naturally this question would be asked."