Armenia PM: Marriages in first quarter of this year surpassed previous year’s indicator by 5%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – In the first quarter of this year, the number of marriages surpassed the previous year’s indicator by 5 percent, whereas divorces dropped by 17 percent.

Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforesaid at Wednesday’s major press conference on the occasion of his one year in the office of Prime Minister, and while presenting 100 facts about New Armenia.

And when asked by a reporter what marriage statistics have to do with  summing up the results of his one year in power, the PM responded that Armenian citizens have to do with all that.

“Our [the incumbent authorities’] connection [in this] is that we collect and present [these data] to you,” Pashinyan added. “The citizens, including the media, do the rest.”
