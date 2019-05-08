News
Armenian Defense Minister: If adversary opens fire, our respone is quite tough
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The situation at the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan is relatively calm, Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan said on Wednesday.

Commenting on the reports that the adversary is targeting vehicles providing logistic support to the personnel, Tonoyan assured that certain measures are taken not to have such problems.

“We are shooting in such cases, and our response is toughl enough,” he said.

 According to the statement issued by Artsakh Defense Army last week, Azerbaijani troops opened fire from sniper rifles targeting a bread truck of one of the military units in the direction of Akna. Azerbaijani armed forces fired over 330 shots from large caliber sniper rifles and machine guns in the early hours of May 3 in northeastern direction.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
