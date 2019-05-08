Chinese MFA stands for preservation of Iranian nuclear deal

The Chinese Foreign Ministry called for the full implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran, said on Wednesday the representative of the Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang.

According to him, all parties are responsible for the execution of the transaction, MFA's press service reported.

“Regarding the JCPOA, a multilateral agreement endorsed by the UN Security Council, it should be implemented fully and effectively for its vital role in the international non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East. China applauds Iran's faithful implementation of the JCPOA so far and hopes relevant sides will, bearing in mind the overall interests and proceeding from a long-term perspective, jointly uphold the agreement, which is in line with the common interests of the international community,” he told reporters.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced US withdrawal from Iranian nuclear deal - a deal that was concluded in 2015 and limited Tehran’s nuclear development in exchange for the lifting of UN Security Council sanctions and unilateral restrictive measures by the US and the EU. Last November, US sanctions against the Iranian oil sector were re-imposed.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that within 60 days Tehran would not fulfill the conditions on two points of the deal. Tehran will resume work on enrichment of uranium and modernization of the reactor in Arak, if the participants of the deal do not fulfill their obligations.