Armenian PM does not rule out inspections at National Security Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not rule out inspections at the National Security Service, Pashinyan told reporters on Wednesday.

His remarks came to comment on the objectivity of the investigation into the case of the head of the State Control Service David Sanasaryan.

As for the question of inspections ar the National Security Service, this will be done when the time comes, Pashinyan promised.

“Let me say the National Security Service is conducting an official investigation into the destruction of documents. Past authorities destroyed documents in the National Security Service. It is a crime as documents are not their property,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
