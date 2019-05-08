Pashinyan says there will be no super-premiership in democratic Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thinks that the threat of super-premiership is now eliminated in the republic, Pashinyan told reporters on Wednesday.
“Have you seen the super-premiere who testifies in court? Some people called this show. This is not a show, but a manifestation of political will and absolute transparency. Super-premiership has been eliminated. In a democratic country there can be no super-premiership… Super-premiership is that the group or person holds power and says I will not give it to anyone. While I say I have no power. Power belongs to the people,” he said.