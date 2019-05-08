PM: Image of Republic of Armenia is best guarantor of our security

YEREVAN. – The price of a stable peace for Armenia is the Republic of Armenia with a high democratic image, strong society, democracy, freedom of speech and transparency, legitimacy, etc. Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Wednesday’s major press conference on the occasion of his one year in office as Prime Minister.
“The image of the Republic of Armenia is the best guarantor of our security, and today we can record that Armenia’s international image is improving with every day,” Pashinyan said. “And in the [Karabakh peace] negotiations we [Armenia] have principled positions with regional matters. But on the other hand, we are not destructive. We have a very constructive position, and the international community clearly sees it. We have principles, the principles are justified, they are not whimsical principles, and we are disposed constructively in the entire negotiation process.”