Armenia PM: Starting phase of economic revolution is given far more successfully than projected

YEREVAN – The overfulfilment of 62bn drams will be circulated among the people, in the form of salaries. Starting phase of the economic revolution is given far more successfully than it was projected. Nikol Pashinyan said this at Wednesday’s major press conference on the occasion of his one year in office as Prime Minister of Armenia.

“Every time Armenia was receiving a $129mn loan, they were saying, ‘Wow, what a good thing this is; they trust Armenia, they are giving loan,’” Pashinyan said. “But if we also take into account those reimbursed amounts (...), if we had manifested the former work method and not given these people’s money, now we would not have had an overfulfilment of 62bn [drams], but of 200bn [drams]. But we have preferred to reimburse the 350 million to businesses so they can carry on their activities.”

Pashinyan noted that he has instructed the members of the government to spend the generated money correctly and effectively.

“We must definitely implement those investments by the year’s end,” the PM said. “When we successfully implement these investments, we will pass to the second phase of the economic revolution because those 62bn [drams] will already be circulated among the people, [and] which will enable to give new impetus to the economic processes taking place in Armenia.”

Pashinyan stated, however, that the changes that occurred in New Armenia are not limited to the 100 facts which he presented today.

“However, I have decided to limit myself to 100, as a symbolic number,” he added. “[But] if I continue, it will stop at 412 [facts].”