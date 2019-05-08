Veterans of Great Patriotic War visit Armenian Parliament

Veterans of the Great Patriotic War visited on Wednesday the National Assembly of Armenia.
They are on a special balcony for guests, from which you can watch the parliament meeting. The veterans talked to reporters and schoolchildren, talked about the heroic battle path they had undergone, and about military life, and noted that they pin great hopes on the younger generation.
The veterans visited the National Assembly at the invitation of a deputy from the My Step bloc, Alexey Sandykov, who represents the Russian community of the republic in parliament.