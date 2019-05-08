PM: Karabakh authorities cannot interfere in Armenia’s affairs

No one can interfere in the affairs of Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Wednesday.
Asked to comment on address of the current and former Presidents of Artsakh regarding the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and wether can this be considered as interference in the affairs of Armenia, Pashinyan noted that while the third President Serzh Sargsyan did not answer the question of why the soldiers did not had food, while the members of his family owned millions, he cannot be one with Sargsyan.
“The Armenian people are now united then ever,” he added.
Answering the question about Stepanakert's intervention, Pashinyan noted: “I don’t think that the Karabakh authorities have any possibility of intervention. There is no power which can interfere in the Armenian affairs. The authorities of the country are trusted by the people.”