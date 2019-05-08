Head of Yerevan city council's Bright faction addresses Armenia PM

During the May 8 session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan, head of the Bright faction Davit Khazhakyan addressed Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan and said Yerevan Municipality has not solved any problem that existed before he came to power seven months ago.
He added that since the municipality hasn’t solved the problems with landscaping, transportation and garbage disposal, he is addressing the Prime Minister of Armenia, who was once a mayoral candidate.
“When Nikol Pashinyan was a candidate for mayor of Yerevan, he would talk about the need to increase funding for landscaping and the need to solve the problems with lethally dangerous elevators. Pashinyan supported the reduction of expenditures, not the increase of expenditures,” he stated.
Khazhakyan added that, at the time, Pashinyan would also say that it is necessary to not cause schism in politics and focus on the city’s problems, but the My Step Alliance’s election campaign was held with the slogan of “blacks” and whites”, which led to the dismissal of unwanted officals and the conglomeration of government agencies.
In his turn, Hayk Marutyan declared that Yerevan Municipality was the most corrupt institution of the public administration system of Armenia before his political party came to power and that the greatest achievement of Yerevan Municipality is the extirpation of corruption in the past seven months.