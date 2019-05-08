News
Putin congratulates CIS leaders on Victory Day
Putin congratulates CIS leaders on Victory Day
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of the CIS countries, as well as to the peoples of Georgia and Ukraine on Victory Day, Kremlin’s press service reported.

“Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders and citizens of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, as well as the peoples of Georgia and Ukraine on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War,” the statement said.

He conveyed to all veterans of the Great Patriotic War and workers deep gratitude and wished them good health, longevity, peace and prosperity.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
