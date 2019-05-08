News
Armenia Parliament discusses abolishing VAT on electric vehicles imports
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Car World

The Armenian Government recommends abolishing VAT from imports of vehicles powered by electric engines, said Armenian Ecology Minister Erik Grigoryan on Wednesday at the Armenian Parliament.

According to him, the adoption of this bill will contribute to the acquisition and use of electric vehicles, as well as reducing the pollution of the atmosphere and energy dependence of Armenia. In addition, according to the minister, this will help increase the use of motorcycles and mopeds with an electric motor.

“It will also help reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic safety. Also we have studied the motives for encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles in other countries, the results achieved,” the official explained.

He also noted that the bill provides that this benefit will be granted for 2 years.

“The number of such vehicles exceeds 4,000 in Georgia, and in general they are exempt from all types of taxes. At the same time, the Georgian government made all gas stations free of charge for these vehicles,” he said.

At the same time, the minister added that the import of such cars to Armenia in recent years was insignificant and was limited to 20-30 per year.

“For example, Georgia plans to increase the volume of import of electric vehicles up to 90% the next year. So, in 2019, a total of 2,000 electric vehicles are expected to be imported to Georgia,” the Ministry said.

He also noted that the import of cars with an electric motor to a certain extent is aimed at mitigating and solving the difficult social and economic situation in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
