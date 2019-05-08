Pashinyan: Only format for Karabakh negotiation process is OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship

YEREVAN – There is no talk, work about a specific document on the settlement of the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] issue. Nikol Pashinyan noted this at Wednesday’s major press conference on the occasion of his one year in office as Prime Minister of Armenia.

“We [the Armenian party to the Karabakh conflict] consider that the only format for the Nagorno-Karabakh negotiation process is the format of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the PM said. “And (…) if we are negotiating, [that means] we consider the resolution of the matter possible.”

In his words, there is a well-known phrase that only six or seven people actually “master” the Artsakh question at the expert level.

“[But] I believe that each and every citizen of the Republic of Armenia, moreover, each and every Armenian has the right to master the Karabakh issue at the expert level,” he added. “Now, when I want to compare what I know more about the Karabakh issue—except for the logic of reading the former classified papers—there is no secret in terms of content.”