Armenia PM: Every citizen has to take responsibility for Karabakh issue solution
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

I’m ready to bear my share of responsibility for the solution of the Karabakh issue. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his May 8 press conference, responding to the question that, over the past 20 years, the negotiations have been held over one thing, but something else has been presented to the public. When told that second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has also made a statement on this, Pashinyan noted the following: “Which Kocharyan? The one who developed a plan to hand Meghri?”

Pashinyan said he was introduced to the documents on the Karabakh issue right after he was elected Prime Minister. “Publishing those documents was one of the first things that came to my mind. I would like to do that, but it’s a delicate issue. Those documents belong not only to us, but also the intermediaries. I know the framework for the solution, and you understand that there is more than one option,” Pashinyan stated and asked if each person is ready to bear his or her share of responsibility.

Pashinyan stated the increase of the number of cash register coupons by 81 million over the past year and the provision of an opportunity to raise salaries as an example of taking personal responsibility. “Those who talk about soldiers, yet refuse to take the cash register coupons, they are the ones who are stealing the food from soldiers, but they also want to live in a new Armenia. Each person has his role to play in the solution of the Karabakh issue, and this means paying taxes, giving and taking coupons and following the laws. I’m ready to bear my share of responsibility for this and other issues,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.
