Armenia PM on EU-Azerbaijan agreement

The talks between the European Union and Azerbaijan are not directly linked to Armenia. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his May 8 press conference, responding to a journalist’s question whether there are any disturbing provisions in the EU-Azerbaijan agreement related to the relations between Armenia and the European Union.
According to him, the scope of internationally recognized principles must be clearly maintained in the EU-Azerbaijan agreement. “During my contacts with EU officials, I have stated that it would be right to make sure the negotiations and the adopted principles in regard to regional situations are not distorted,” Pashinyan said.
When asked if the European Union has assured that those principles won’t be distorted, the Prime Minister said he hopes everything will be fine and there won’t be any problems.