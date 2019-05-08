News
Armenia PM on personnel policy: Transformation is taking place now
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – They say the government is pursuing a bad personnel policy. What have they done to those personnel? Or what haven’t they done? What damage have they caused to whom? Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Wednesday’s major press conference on the occasion of his one year in office as Prime Minister of Armenia.

Pashinyan said that there are personnel issues in all domains of the country.

“I don’t understand what catastrophe has occurred in the personnel policy,” he said. “Yes, not everyone is equal in productive work.”

Touching upon the criticisms on not having members of other political parties in key government positions in Armenia, the PM listed several ministries and state-run agencies whose heads are members of other parties.

In his words, however, the problem of bad personnel policy is that the ideology in Armenia had not been encouraging people to work.

“For 25 years, the model in the Republic of Armenia has been the oligarch and the criminal,” Pashinyan explained. “[But] now a transformation is taking place, [and] which is the mind, first of all.”
